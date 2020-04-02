Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 6th

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 20.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $62.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

