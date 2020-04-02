Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $153.51 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $96,976.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,333 shares in the company, valued at $329,326.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $1,137,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,323 shares of company stock worth $3,600,394 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

