Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Position Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 184,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 127.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. Vicor Corp has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $57.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Vicor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

