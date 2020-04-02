Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $127,051,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2,142.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 422,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 403,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,651,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,957,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Viper Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

