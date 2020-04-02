Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,779,200 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 27th total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 60.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Shares of WTRH opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Waitr has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Waitr had a negative net margin of 151.98% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35,193 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Waitr by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Waitr by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

