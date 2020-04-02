West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Short Interest Update

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,086,300 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 27th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,283,000 after purchasing an additional 46,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $109,337,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $149.80 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

