Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Short Interest Update

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,177,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the February 27th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 556,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $21,170,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after buying an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $10,725,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $107.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

