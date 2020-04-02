Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Update

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 27th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WINA shares. ValuEngine raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $1,692,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,083.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,160.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Winmark by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winmark by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 175,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Winmark by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Winmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Winmark by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.65. The firm has a market cap of $465.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.23. Winmark has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 494.54% and a net margin of 43.86%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

