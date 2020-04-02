Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,311,600 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the February 27th total of 7,440,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

