W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 9.7% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.70, 5,623,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 4,319,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The stock has a market cap of $240.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at $401,587.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

