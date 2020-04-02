XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 692,200 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the February 27th total of 619,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get XPEL alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of XPEL by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. XPEL has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.08.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.