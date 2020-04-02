Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Several analysts have commented on PACB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

In related news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $55,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 874,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $2,361,717.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 752,617 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 93.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 267,982 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4,581.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACB opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.87.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

