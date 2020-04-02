Zacks: Analysts Expect Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jianpu Technology’s earnings. Jianpu Technology posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jianpu Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jianpu Technology.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.57). Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jianpu Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,412,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 164,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jianpu Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jianpu Technology stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Jianpu Technology has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

