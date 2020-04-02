Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. Raymond James reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.86 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after buying an additional 1,362,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,500,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Raymond James by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after buying an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after buying an additional 163,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,115,000 after buying an additional 137,436 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.