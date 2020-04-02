Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) to Sell

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.20.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

