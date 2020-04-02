Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $176.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

