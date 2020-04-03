10,100 Shares in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,183,000 after buying an additional 659,865 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $5,103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 201,471 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,001,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after buying an additional 141,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 88,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $765.43 million, a PE ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stratasys from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

