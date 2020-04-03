10,670 Shares in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. A10 Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $455.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.82.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

ATEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $63,816.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.