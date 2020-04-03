112,051 Shares in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of WideOpenWest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $3,377,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 422.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 739,831 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 479,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $4.01 on Friday. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

