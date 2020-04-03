13,300 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 261,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 362,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,457,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after purchasing an additional 241,406 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.76. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on X shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.