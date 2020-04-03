13,700 Shares in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,094,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 191,103 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 898,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 69,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of HTGC opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $781.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28. Hercules Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.