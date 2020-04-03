18,955 Shares in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,955 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after purchasing an additional 115,593 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in FutureFuel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 293,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 52,450 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $526.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.33. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

