190,378 Shares in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Legg Mason at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 12.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 33.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LM. TheStreet raised shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 49,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $8,699,257.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,834 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,190.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LM opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

