24,007 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,007 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.47.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $180.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.65 and a 200-day moving average of $255.25. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

