283,657 Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 283,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000. Man Group plc owned 0.84% of Teekay Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 469,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $3,981,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $2,606,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $1,802,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

