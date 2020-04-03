32,372 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.17. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.