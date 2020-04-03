3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 14.1% After Insider Selling

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price traded down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.62, 3,563,605 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,629,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Specifically, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. B. Riley downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $784.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.