5,000 Shares in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of -0.22. Safehold Inc has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,277,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.