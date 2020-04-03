7,014 Shares in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Home Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Home Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $24.68 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The company has a market cap of $217.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 23.95%. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,263. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

