Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €21.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.94 ($27.83).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €14.27 ($16.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.16 million and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.33 and its 200 day moving average is €27.38. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 1-year high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

