Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $955.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.27%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

