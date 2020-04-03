Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 84,528 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,212 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,264,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,483,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 177,227 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

AEIS stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

