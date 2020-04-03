Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) PT Lowered to C$1.70 at Raymond James

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.90 to C$1.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Adventus Zinc from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

ADZN opened at C$0.67 on Tuesday. Adventus Zinc has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 million and a PE ratio of -7.20.

Adventus Zinc Company Profile

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

