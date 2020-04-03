Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Stock Price Down 8.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $42.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aecom traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $27.19, 1,911,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,444,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Get Aecom alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aecom by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,894,000 after acquiring an additional 344,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aecom by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 218,638 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aecom during the 4th quarter worth $1,547,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aecom during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aecom by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.