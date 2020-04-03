Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €148.00 ($172.09) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.31 ($108.50).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at €50.27 ($58.45) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €120.58. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.