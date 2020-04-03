Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $20.89 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.