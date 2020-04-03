Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 110.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Allegion worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 953.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.