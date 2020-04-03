ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALE. Mizuho raised shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ALE opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in ALLETE by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 136,088 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 772,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,695,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,096 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

