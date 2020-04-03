Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) shares traded down 5.8% on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The company traded as low as $85.35 and last traded at $86.40, 2,683,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,183,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.73.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.93.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.10.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.