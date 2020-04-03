Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 1,138 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $100,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Monday, March 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $389,947.86.

On Thursday, March 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $228,816.90.

On Thursday, January 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $587,406.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $167,790.00.

NYSE:AYX opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.74, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.41. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $160.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after acquiring an additional 236,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,681,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alteryx from $202.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.