Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,167 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $389,947.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $100,940.60.

On Thursday, March 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $228,816.90.

On Thursday, January 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $587,406.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $167,790.00.

NYSE AYX opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 219.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $201,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $202.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

