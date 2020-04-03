Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)’s share price fell 6.9% on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $87.00 and last traded at $88.56, 1,821,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,991,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.17.

AYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $202.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $389,947.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $147,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,955 shares of company stock worth $68,130,162. 19.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.