Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Up 7.1% in March

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,446,900 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 27th total of 12,560,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.91.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

