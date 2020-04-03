American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.87.

Shares of AAL opened at $10.06 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,244,000 after purchasing an additional 444,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 289,572 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,595 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

