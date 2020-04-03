AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives $37.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:COLD opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 139.25, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.34. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,843,000 after buying an additional 1,373,243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,591,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,039,000 after buying an additional 558,058 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,874,000 after buying an additional 1,037,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,652,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after buying an additional 405,705 shares in the last quarter.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.