AMETEK, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a report issued on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Langenberg & Company cut AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 32.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,154,000 after buying an additional 41,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

