AMP Cap Global Infrastructure Sec Fund (GLIN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 20th

AMP Cap Global Infrastructure Sec Fund (ASX:GLIN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

GLIN stock opened at A$2.88 ($2.04) on Friday. AMP Cap Global Infrastructure Sec Fund has a 52 week low of A$2.58 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of A$3.81 ($2.70).

