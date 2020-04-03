Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,578,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 595% from the previous session’s volume of 1,378,479 shares.The stock last traded at $0.53 and had previously closed at $0.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMPE. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 156,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 55,455 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 36,693 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares during the last quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

