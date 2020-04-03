Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Price Down 6.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was down 6.2% on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $120.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Analog Devices traded as low as $83.67 and last traded at $84.09, approximately 3,231,874 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,522,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.65.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Insiders sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $2,027,186 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after buying an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.