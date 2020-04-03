Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.79 million and a P/E ratio of -59.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

